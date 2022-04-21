Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:08 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.