Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:08 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.