Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.