Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT.