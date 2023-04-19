Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
