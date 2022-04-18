Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

