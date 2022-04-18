Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wahoo …
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Wahoo could see periods of…
This evening in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear ski…