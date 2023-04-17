Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.