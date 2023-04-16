Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Wahoo, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.