Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.