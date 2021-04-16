Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
