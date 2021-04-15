Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.