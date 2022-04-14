Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
