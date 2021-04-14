Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.