The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…