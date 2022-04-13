Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.