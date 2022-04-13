Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wahoo area will …
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Ke…
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy and windy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in th…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…