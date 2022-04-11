Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
