Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.