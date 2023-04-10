Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
