Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.