Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
