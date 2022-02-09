For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
