For the drive home in Wahoo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
