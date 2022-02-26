Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Clear. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.