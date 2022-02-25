Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.