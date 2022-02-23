Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.