Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Overcast skies and windy. Low 9F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

