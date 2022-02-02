Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.