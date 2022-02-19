 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

