For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
