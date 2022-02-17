Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.