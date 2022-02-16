Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Overcast skies and windy. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.