 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Wahoo: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics