Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

