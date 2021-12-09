Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
