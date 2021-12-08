For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
