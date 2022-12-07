This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
