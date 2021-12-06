Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.