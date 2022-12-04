Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.