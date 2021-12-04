Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
