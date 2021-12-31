This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy and windy early. Snow showers late. Low near 0F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
