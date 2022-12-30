Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. We'll see s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 5-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecaste…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 28 degrees is today…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. -6 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…