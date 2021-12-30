Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Clear. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.