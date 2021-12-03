Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.