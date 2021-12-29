This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
