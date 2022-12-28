This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Thursday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
