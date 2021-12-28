For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees to…
Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Monday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix o…
This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low near 25…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Wednesd…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. …
For the drive home in Wahoo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket …
This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. It looks like it wi…