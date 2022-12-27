Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
