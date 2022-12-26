This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 6F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 5-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees today. Strong wi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. We'll see s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Partly clou…