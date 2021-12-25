Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.