This evening in Wahoo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.