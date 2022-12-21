 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Windy. Snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

