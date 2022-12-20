For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
This evening in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting …
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 t…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wed…
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.